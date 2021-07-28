Your Horoscope For August 2021

Leo

July 23-Aug. 22

Always in August, you enter a fresh start. This time of the year often enlivens your sense of renewal and revitalization around your sense of self. Who you are and who you’re becoming are questions you’re pondering right now. Similar to last month, some realizations about relationships continue to come to light. As the month flows, you’ll be more focused on figuring out your resources and how you’re sustaining your life. Practice asking for help.

