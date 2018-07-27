Your Horoscope For August 2018

1. Leo

July 23-Aug. 22 The solar eclipse in your sign on the 11th is a powerful shift in energy for you, Leo. This charged-up new moon brings with it the push you need to make inspired changes. Start something new, seek insights, and put yourself out there to try to create what you want in your life or in the world. You’re ready, but feels are not equal to action; to make the most of this energy you need to get up and put yourself out there. August is the time to make it happen, my love. Learn more about what it means to be a Leo.

2. Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22 This is a big month for you, Virgo. Invest your care and attention towards the truth in your connections with others, leading up to the full moon in your relationship house on the 26th. The truth is true whether you want to deal with it or not. Be honest about what isn’t working so that you can deal with it directly and make necessary adjustments. This process may be intimidating, but it isn’t “bad.” Just show up and do your best. Learn more about what it means to be Virgo.

3. Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22 If you’ve been feeling helpless or exhausted lately, this month the astrology should give you just what you’ve been waiting for. It’s time to push ahead, Libra. Action is the antidote to what’s been making you feel down, so seek things you can do every day — no matter how small — that will build your confidence or chip away at the mountain you’ve been intimidated by. If you’re going to fixate on something, let it be solutions, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Libra.

4. Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21 Fear can kick you to the ground, or lift you to your feet. How you chose to respond to what irks you will have a defining effect on your life this month, Scorpio. The best policy for you right now is honesty. It will take too much energy to try and fake it, so don’t even bother. Your truth may be that you don’t feel ready to share what’s up for you – that’s OK! Just be forthcoming with the people you care about so that everyone can take care of their own selves, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Scorpio.

5. Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21 Finding yourself is not a one-time thing; when you grow, you inevitably change. Don’t allow the upsets inherent in your expansion to push you to retreat, ‘Tarius. Tend to your feelings of being overwhelmed and to your frustrations, but don’t throw out the baby with the bathwater. You have some important decisions to make about how you’re willing to live your life — don’t make them from a defensive place. Show up and honour your truth, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Sagittarius.

6. Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19 When you’re not acting in ways that reflect your priorities, it’s easy to feel thrown off course or get caught up with looking over your shoulder. Other people will have different needs, different approaches, and will do best at their own pace. You don’t need to pattern yourself after others, Capricorn. This is your life, and you need to do what’s right by your own standards instead of worrying so much about what anyone else is or isn’t doing. Learn more about what it means to be a Capricorn.

7. Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18 Your resentments will hurt no one but you. Find ways of converting the pain in your heart into positive action, Aquarius. Instead of being stuck at whys, pour your energy into what can I do about it? This month is all about the choices you make and the impact that they have on both your inner and outer world. Embrace your relationships as a reflection of past choices; you may need to change your mind or change your actions, but you for sure don’t need to assign blame, my love. Learn more about what it means to be an Aquarius.

8. Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20 Real change isn’t just an action, it’s a shift in perspective. It’s OK to struggle, but make sure that you’re fighting for something instead of only against things. This isn’t the time for idealism — it’s time for getting things done. The full moon in your sign on the 26th is going to kick up some serious opportunities for transformation, or it can bring major drama. You don’t get to choose what life will bring, but you always have choice regarding how you respond. Chose wisely, Pisces. Learn more about what it means to be a Pisces.

9. Aries

March 21-April 19 If you allow your fear of change to drive you, you will succeed in achieving nothing. When you take your worries at face value you can too easily be operating off of misunderstandings or projections. It’s time to lean into your fears, Aries. What you resist has a lot to tell you about yourself. Don’t rush so quickly to correct what you perceive to be problems that you don’t first investigate your perception of matters. Be brave this month. Learn more about what it means to be Aries.

10. Taurus

April 20-May 20 Having healthy boundaries means that you say no when you mean it, instead of waiting until your back is up against a wall. Beware of power struggles this month — you may feel quite innocent in your relationships right now, but when you’re not honest about the tough stuff, you’re not really giving others a chance. Own whatever is true for you firmly, and with kindness, even if it seems “nicer” to smile and fake it. The truth is true whether you admit it or not, Taurus. Learn more about what it means to be Taurus.

11. Gemini

May 21-June 21 Finding your sense of balance doesn’t mean “good vibes only”; it means trusting that you are able to ride the waves as your moods and conditions ebb and flow. If you freeze, or too aggressively seize onto your fears, you’ll end up in a small, bad feels loop. Your growth requires flexibility, but also that you honour your own goals and vision. Don’t wait for anyone to do it for you; this month is a chance for you to get your life together. Learn more about what it means to be a Gemini.

12. Cancer