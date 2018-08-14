Your Weekly Horoscope: August 15 – August 21, 2018

1. Leo

July 23-Aug. 22 Post-eclipse feels are still pretty intense, and this may go double for you as the whole event happened in your sign, Leo. Instead of trying to make things happen, it’s time to feel into what is. You’re not supposed to be on all the time. This week, take the space you need to catch up with yourself emotionally. It’s important that you determine what you need before you rush in trying to find a fix. Self-care isn’t a detour from the path — it is the path, my love. Learn more about what it means to be a Leo.

2. Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22 Everything is all mixed up in your mind. You’re overthinking things, having a hard time sitting with your feels, and aren’t sure which of the overwhelming number of things that you care about deserve priority from moment to moment. It’s a lot. This week, show yourself some compassion. Seek to change your approach instead of analyzing the answers into submission. It’s OK to take a break, and it’s OK to not know what’s best. Through it all, approach your troubles with kindness, Virgo. Learn more about what it means to be a Virgo.

3. Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22 You may be feeling frustrated this week as stressful to-dos pile up in front of you without a clear path ahead in sight. As events test your willingness to earnestly try, it’s wise to watch out for feelings of hopelessness or being trapped. There are almost always more than two options of how to play a thing out. Seek possibilities instead of answers; collaborators instead of saviours. It’s time for you to use the many resources you’ve cultivated, Libra. Learn more about what it means to be Libra.

4. Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21 Your sign is one of the most sensitive of the zodiac — when things are intense, you get hit directly in the feels. You may need a time-out this week so that you can emotionally recuperate from some stressful events, or just the intensity of the world. The point is that you don’t need a reason to prioritize getting right with yourself. In order to be the person you want to be, you must do the things that you know support you so that you can act from your best self, Scorpio. Learn more about what it means to be a Scorpio.

5. Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21 No matter how material your problems are, at least part of the solution needs to be spiritual. Find your highest truth and leave the low hanging fruit behind, dear Sagittarius. In the confusion and chaos that life inevitably brings, it’s so much easier to make good choices if you’re clear about what’s motivating you in the big picture. Align with your convictions and beliefs and allow those principals to direct what you do in the here and now, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Sagittarius.

6. Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19 It’s time to nurture your projects, Capricorn. You’ve created a solid game plan and now it’s time to consider how you’re going to execute it. Make certain that you’ve scheduled in self-care as part of your work strategy. This may look like bubble baths, breathing through stress, unplugging for a little while every day, or just remembering to enjoy your food. The point is that you absolutely do have time to be better to yourself, as long as you prioritize it. Learn more about what it means to be a Capricorn.

7. Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18 You’ve got lots of emotions running through you and while they themselves are perfectly valid, the sense you’re making of them may not be. No matter how crappy it feels to sit in your feels, please try. The way out is in; your insides need some space to be messy, so don’t rush in the clean-up crew (a.k.a. try to logic your feels into submission). Understanding others’ motives won’t replace the need for you to be honest about your own. Do your part, even if it’s super uncomfortable, Aquarius. Learn more about what it means to be an Aquarius.

8. Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20 You need change, that’s for sure. What’s not exactly clear is whether you should tear it all down and rebuild or take a more patient or conservative approach. Explore your impulses and needs without the pressure to make a fixed decision, Pisces. You can’t please everybody, but you do have responsibilities to honour. Strive to find a healthy balance between obligation and freedom this week. You’re ready to move on, one way or another, my love. Learn more about what it means to be a Pisces.

9. Aries

March 21-April 19 If you allow yourself to be goaded into reacting, you’re more likely to act in ways that you later regret. This week you’re likely to feel tested by your emotions and your situation, and that’s all right. The best thing to do this week is to seek the middle ground. Not so that you necessarily make middle-ground choices, but so that you have a clear sense of where the middle even is before you rush into things. Act in ways that will mobilize you towards a future you want to live in. Learn more about what it means to be Aries.

10. Taurus

April 20-May 20 There’s so much moving towards you and in your life right now, Taurus. It will be easy to get really overwhelmed this week, so here’s my advice for you: practice knowing the difference between anxiety and intuition. Your instincts are a reliable resource, but when you’re not taking care of your body, they’re harder to access. Cover the basics: drink all the water, breathe deeply, eat healthy foods, and sleep as much as your body needs, my love. Learn more about what it means to be a Taurus.

11. Gemini

May 21-June 21 First, you’ve got to be willing to sit with yourself in order to know what needs attention. Then, you’ve got to stay the course, even when it’s rough or confusing. This week your distractions will do you a great disservice — if you allow them to. You shouldn’t need to be there now in order to have faith that you’ll get there. Just focus on the steps in front of you, Twin Star. Learn more about what it means to be a Gemini.

12. Cancer