Your Weekly Horoscope: August 14 – 20, 2019

Leo

July 23-Aug. 22

There’s a meaningful difference between attention and love, Leo. They may both feel great at first, but the former will fade quickly, while the latter will light up your soul. When it comes to matters of the heart, it’s not time to settle for less than you deserve, or shoot any lower than the stars. Love is a two way street, it’s an action, and it’s a whole lot of work, but it’s also totally and completely worth fighting for, and even walking away from, when it’s not quite right.

