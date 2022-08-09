Your Weekly Horoscope: August 10-16, 2022

July 23-Aug. 22

The full moon in your relationship house is likely to bring a lot of intensity into your life this week. You can’t control what other people do or how things will go. All you can do is respond in ways that reflect the truth of your heart. Do your best to show up authentically, without trying to control the outcome. Whatever happens has just as much potential to bring you someplace better than you’ve been as anything that’s come before. When things get complicated, that’s when you really need to shine, Leo.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

This week is a fertile time for setting intentions, choosing a direction, and initiating a path. Don’t allow your ego to get in the way of your own best interests. This can happen by playing it too small or by indulging a me-first egotistical approach. Consider how your actions will impact others, not just because it’s efficient, but also because it’s the considerate thing to do.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

This week you run the risk of falling into a negative mindset that transforms into a self-fulfilling prophecy. Just because you don’t know what you want, what the other person is thinking, or what’s going to happen, that doesn’t mean anything is wrong or bad. Allow yourself to be hopeful as you explore possibilities. If things are going to be difficult, obsessing on them in advance won’t help. Stay in the moment, Libra.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

Instead of struggling against your circumstances, strive to understand where you’re at, how you got here, and what your options are. If you get too caught up in the details, you’re likely to miss out on the bigger picture of what’s happening in your life, Scorpio. What you prioritize and how you engage say more about you than anything else. Be judicious with your energies and priorities this week.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

This week, it’s important that you apply the lessons you’ve learned in your past. The themes running through your life are not new, even if the particulars are. Take stock of your own patterns, and make an effort not to repeat old mistakes. You have the opportunity to make meaningful and heartfelt changes this week, but it will take fortitude to do so. Show up, even when it’s uncomfortable, Sagittarius.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

This is the time for you to be thinking about the big picture. While it’s ever so valuable to be practical about how you’re going to get things done, there can be a fine line between pragmatism and overthinking. Allow yourself to dream and dream big. Don’t worry about how it will get done until you’ve thoroughly explored and landed on your vision this week. You don’t need to sort out the details before you get started, Capricorn.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

The full moon in your sign on the 11th is bound to bring up a lot of emotions, Aquarius. Instead of getting defensive or leaning into what isn’t working, strive to be interested in whatever is coming up. Your ruling planet, Uranus, will be wreaking some havoc this week as well, so expect the unexpected and do your best to flow with it. There’s nothing you need to do in advance; simply strive to be adaptable in the presence of change and challenge.

Feb. 19-March 20

The tricky thing about boundaries is that it’s not a one and done situation. Once you identify them, you need to communicate them; once you communicate them, you need to maintain them. This week you may be feeling like you can’t manage your boundaries without creating a lot of drama in your life. Regardless of the circumstances, it’s important to centre and protect your welfare, Pisces. Be the bestie you need this week.

March 21-April 19

This is an important time to act boldly and to do so free from fear. It’s important to simultaneously consider the impact of your actions upon your environment and the needs of others. No small feat! Process your options and move through the world at a pace that allows you to both follow your passions and engage conscientiously with others. This will slow you down, but it will ensure that you don’t step on any toes, Aries.

April 20-May 20

You may find yourself feeling sad or overwhelmed this week, and the antidote to this is gratitude. I’m not suggesting that you should feel grateful about what isn’t working in your life. But, if you can cultivate gratitude for what is working, what you have, what you’ve experienced, and the parts of yourself or your life that you love, it will help to realign you with who you are and empower you to take whatever approach is best for you at this time.

May 21-June 21

If you’re feeling overwhelmed, you’re likely to have a hard time trusting your instincts and making sound decisions. This week it’s important that you prioritize your emotional health, Twin Star. If you don’t, you may get caught up in a cycle of reactivity that has you in your defenses instead of in your integrity. Get grounded, realign your intentions with the big picture of your ambitions, and mobilize from there.

June 22-July 22

Full moons are intense for everyone, but because the moon is your ruling planet, you get hit extra hard. Don’t allow strong emotionality to translate into anxiety this week. Get grounded, and do your best not to take on everyone else’s energies. When you’re feeling emotionally activated, it’s not the time to seek answers. Be gentle with your tender heart, Moonchild.

