Your Weekly Horoscope: September 9 - September 15, 2020

Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

This week, it’s wise to protect your deepest investments in what (or whom!) you love and what you’re most excited about. You’re still in a phase of development where the clay of your creations is not quite dry yet. If you have faith in the big picture of your development, it will be easier to stay open and interested in the path in front of you. Protect your process without tamping down on the joy you feel this week, Virgo.

