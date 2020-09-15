Your Weekly Horoscope: September 16 - September 22, 2020

Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

Get ready for the feels! There will be a tender new moon in your sign on the 17th, Virgo. It’s a fertile time of the year for you to clarify your intentions, your goals, what you’re doing, and your drive or motivations behind your actions. You may need to start off by looking at your boundaries; strive to determine whether they are keeping you stuck or keeping you safe. Don’t defensively protect what you’ve outgrown, no matter how tempted you are this week.

