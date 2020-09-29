Your Weekly Horoscope: September 30 - October 6, 2020

Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

On the first of October there will be a full moon in Aries, in your relationship house. This means many things, but perhaps most notably, it indicates that something important will come up in your relationship(s) that has been too painful or uncomfortable to confront before now. Show up for your connections with others openly, and without attachment to how you think things “should” go. A compromise may need to be reached, just make sure it’s one you can live with.

