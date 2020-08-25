Your Horoscope For September 2020

September brings complicated but necessary conditions that will prompt you to take action despite the future’s uncertainty. It starts with a full moon in Pisces on the 2nd for a potentially emotional time and a new moon in Virgo on the 17th, which marks a new practical beginning. Mercury enters Libra on the 5th, which infuses communications with more diplomacy. Venus in Cancer may signify relationship challenges before entering Leo on the 6th, where there may be shocking surprises in store. Mars in Aries stations retrograde on the 9th, slowing down your roll. Libra season begins, a.k.a. the start of fall equinox, resulting in equal lengths of day and night as the sun enters Libra on the 22nd. Mercury enters Scorpio, changing the mood to prefer more intensity and emotional depth.
Virgo
Aug. 23-Sept. 22
New opportunities to take care of your health and body will emerge this month. Renewing your connection to yourself is necessary as you nurse your heartache from any relationship losses and endings. Focus on getting creative and centring joy wherever possible. What would it look like if you believed that pleasure is not something you have to earn? You deserve sweetness just because, dear Virgo. You don't always have to work hard for it.
Learn more about what it means to be a Virgo.