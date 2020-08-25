Your Horoscope For September 2020

Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

New opportunities to take care of your health and body will emerge this month. Renewing your connection to yourself is necessary as you nurse your heartache from any relationship losses and endings. Focus on getting creative and centring joy wherever possible. What would it look like if you believed that pleasure is not something you have to earn? You deserve sweetness just because, dear Virgo. You don't always have to work hard for it.

