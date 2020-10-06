Your Weekly Horoscope: October 7 - October 13, 2020

Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

This week, your anxieties are going to lead you down a thorny path if you let them. Instead of meticulously analyzing your situation or the hidden feelings and motives of others, it would be a better use of your energy to reflect on them, Libra. Sit with the patterns and trends at play, and pay particular attention to where you may have abandoned yourself along the way. Strive to get right with yourself before you try to decode your relationships.

Learn more about what it means to be a Libra.