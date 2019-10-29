Horoscope

Your Weekly Horoscope: October 30 – November 5, 2019

Mercury goes retrograde on Halloween. Be prepared for technical glitches and miscommunications.

Illustration, Kiki Ljung.

Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

When you break out of old behaviors that don’t actually suit you anymore it would be wonderful if the world would throw you a little party, but the world is a hard place. What more frequently happens is that the people and situations you’re enmeshed in have to change along with you, which is hard on them. Don’t confuse the pain of growing with the pain of being harmed, Scorpio. Growth inevitably requires outgrowing some things, and while it’s not always fun, it’s totally valuable.

 

