Your Weekly Horoscope: October 28 - November 3, 2020

Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

You may find yourself struggling with your options this week. You have some difficult decisions to make and you’re likely to be feeling overwhelmed, stuck, or just plain exhausted. Take pains to get grounded before you get going, my intense friend. Carve out the space that you need to consider all angles before rushing into (or out of) anything. What you do now will have consequences, so it’s on you to make sure that it’s coming from the right place within you, Scorpio.

