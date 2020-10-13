Your Weekly Horoscope: October 14 - October 20, 2020

Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

Remember to follow the rule of RE’s for the current retrogrades: reflect, reassess and realign. The new moon in your sign on the 16th of this week is likely to kick up a huge mess of feelings. Whether things are frustrating or going your way, this is a time of consequences for you, sweet Libra. Don’t allow petty distractions to pull your focus; now is the time for taking accountability for the emotional impact your actions over the past six months have had on your relationships.

