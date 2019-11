Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

This week’s full moon in your relationship house on the 12th is likely to kick up some intense feels. The key is for you to avoid acting out when things don’t go your way—against yourself or others. Approach your emotions, your relationships and your reactions with gentle patience, and when you can’t do that, just with patience. When you can’t stand behind your actions it’s better not to act at all, Scorpio.

