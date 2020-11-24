Your Weekly Horoscope: November 25 - December 1, 2020

Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

The lunar eclipse in your relationship house on November 30th is likely to hold up a mirror to some identity issues that you need to address, Sagittarius. If you’ve overstepped boundaries, taken on more than you can handle, or just feel off, it’s time to reign yourself back in. Your relationships are in a state of flux, and instead of focusing on what the other person is or isn’t doing, look at your own self. Act in ways that reflect your values.

Learn more about what it means to be Sagittarius.