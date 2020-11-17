Your Weekly Horoscope: November 18 - November 24, 2020

Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

The changes that you’re going through may be so deep that you don’t quite recognize yourself some days, Scorpio. As hectic as life can be, this is an important time to carve out some space to be alone with yourself so that you can catch up with your own thoughts and emotions. It may feel like life is moving too fast for you, but here’s the good news: you don’t have to keep up. You only need to stay present. Give yourself the room you need to figure out what that means this week.

