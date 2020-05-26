Your Weekly Horoscope: May 27 - June 2, 2020

Gemini

May 21-June 21

If you’ve taken on too much or moved too quickly in the past few weeks you’re likely to feel scattered and shut down at the same time this week (fun!). It’s time to take some space to emotionally check in and rejuvenate, Twin Star. You need to slow down, take a deep breath and get present so that you can more clearly see your situation and determine the role you want to play in it. You’re on the right path; just take your time and do it right, my love.

