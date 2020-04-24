Your Horoscope For May 2020

Venus, the planet of love, self-image and your personal finances, goes retrograde on the 12th of this month. This puts all of those themes under a microscope, so here’s what you do: look for your part. Retrogrades are always an opportunity to review, reflect, and reassess. Look for your own patterns in how you relate—whether it’s your resources, the way you look and the value you place on it, and how you relate to others. The only thing you can control is how you participate and this is a fruitful time for a reset.

Gallery Horoscopes May 2020 Illustration, Kiki Ljung. Taurus April 20-May 20 It’s not selfish to take a break when you need one, Taurus. You're likely to find yourself somewhat drained and stressed this month and the kindest thing you can do for yourself is to prioritize balance. The trick here is that in order to achieve it, you need to actually be present and really lean into your breaks—and when you’re working, to leave all thoughts that are out of your control to another time. In other words, strive to have healthy boundaries with yourself. Learn more about what it means to be Taurus.

