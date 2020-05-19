Your Weekly Horoscope: May 20 - May 26, 2020

Taurus

April 20-May 20

The energy may be wonky as your ruling planet, Venus, is retrograde until June 25th. Make sure that you’re not impulsively reacting to things that would benefit from a more centred response, Taurus. You’re ready to make some meaningful changes, but it will be harder to do this from a defensive place; practice getting centered before you get going this week. Strive to act from a grounded place so that you approach your situations with the energy they deserve.

