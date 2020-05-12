Your Weekly Horoscope: May 13 - May 19, 2020

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Prioritize soothing your feelings before you get going so that you don’t act from a place of agitation this week. Things are changing fast, but you haven’t calibrated to the most recent round of changes and it’s unnerving—to say the least. Taking breaks and making time for replenishment is a way to invest in the work before you, Taurus. Pace yourself through the upsets and opportunities before you so that you not only have resources to tap into, but you remember to do it when needed.

