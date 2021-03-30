Your Weekly Horoscope: March 31 - April 6, 2021

Aries

March 21-April 19

You’re going through major changes Aries, and even though you may have made a meaningful breakthrough recently, it might feel like things are moving slowly. Investigate the fire in your belly this week. Is your sense of urgency a response to feeling vulnerable? Or are you just ready to move forward? Either way, this is a good time to slow down and recalibrate so that you can continue to act with integrity and care.

Learn more about what it means to be Aries.