Your Weekly Horoscope: March 3 - March 9, 2021

Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20

You may feel like it’s time to bend or break, Pisces, and if you feel that way you’re not all wrong. Change is in the air for you but it’s not a random thing. You have been growing and learning so much this past year, and now it’s time to put what you’ve learned into deeper motion. As you change, so will your relationships. This might be scary at first—but so are most things worth doing.

Learn more about what it means to be Pisces.