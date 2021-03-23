Your Weekly Horoscope: March 24 - March 30, 2021

Aries

March 21-April 19

This week, it’s wise for you to slow down and catch your breath, Aries. It looks like you’re of two minds about a thing and you’re unlikely to figure it out if you don’t first clarify your motivations. Strive to clarify the question before you obsess on locating the answer, even if this slows you down a bit. It’s far better to get there clear-minded than to arrive quickly and frayed. How you feel on your path is just as important as where you’re going, my fiery friend.

