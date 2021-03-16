Your Weekly Horoscope: March 17 - March 23, 2021

Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20

If you act too impulsively, you’re likely to get more drama than you bargained for, Pisces. Instead of rushing to fix what feels bad but may not actually be broken, sit with your feelings and investigate their contents. It’s possible to have peace with things that are uncomfortable or unpleasant, even if it’s hard. Everything is transitory. Practice not attaching to what you’re experiencing in this moment. Strive to stay present, even if it’s uncomfortable. In this way you can align with your boundaries instead of your emotional reactions this week.

