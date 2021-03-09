Your Weekly Horoscope: March 10 - March 16, 2021

Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20

This week is likely to find you a bit overwhelmed, Pisces. There will be a new moon in your sign on the 13th which makes it a powerful time for cozying up to yourself and getting clear about your intentions. If you feel anxious or sad this may be kind of uncomfortable, even if it’s also very healthy. Don’t abandon yourself when your emotions are hard to bear. Provide yourself the care that you offer others.

