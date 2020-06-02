Your Weekly Horoscope: June 3 - June 9, 2020

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You may have to stand up or stand down, but how you take up space is being highlighted this week. Watch out for battling egos and defences running high as a result. Your work is to find ways of engaging that are an embodiment of your truth—not an aggressive reaction to others, your projections or your fears. Even if it’s a little scary, own where you’re coming from and bear the consequences of that, Twin Star.

