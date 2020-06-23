Your Weekly Horoscope: June 24 - June 29, 2020

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Acceptance is tricky to achieve; it can feel like consent, when it’s actually closer to awareness. This week you’re likely to be feeling overwhelmed by so many emotions—including resistance to your situation or inner landscape, Moonchild. Try to be gentle with yourself as you navigate what might feel like tumultuous inner waters. Here’s a pro-tip to help you through: stay present in the here and now and leave tomorrow to future you.

