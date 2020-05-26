Your Horoscope For June 2020

June welcomes eclipse season, with a lunar eclipse on the 5th and a solar eclipse on the 20th, and you can expect emotions to run high with twists and turns that you can only prepare for by being centred and flexible. On the 18th, Mercury goes retrograde and you know what that means—misunderstandings and missed connections are afoot. On the 25th, Venus ends its retrograde motion, but this means that we can expect relationship issues to stay top of mind all month.
Gemini
May 21-June 21
The lunar eclipse on the 5th in your relationship house is going to illuminate your patterns, even though that may not be clear to you. Instead of trying to figure out the intentions of others, look at your own motivations, actions and even investigate the things you’ve been choosing to ignore. It’s time to yield in the face of patterns of engaging with yourself and others that aren’t working. Subtract before you add this month, Twin Star.
