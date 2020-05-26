Your Horoscope For June 2020

Gemini

May 21-June 21

The lunar eclipse on the 5th in your relationship house is going to illuminate your patterns, even though that may not be clear to you. Instead of trying to figure out the intentions of others, look at your own motivations, actions and even investigate the things you’ve been choosing to ignore. It’s time to yield in the face of patterns of engaging with yourself and others that aren’t working. Subtract before you add this month, Twin Star.

Learn more about what it means to be Gemini.