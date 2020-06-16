Your Weekly Horoscope: June 17 - June 23, 2020

Gemini

May 21-June 21

If you haven’t taken time to be alone with yourself and let go of some of the emotions that have come up in the past week or so, this week may be hard. When you lose track of how you’re feeling and why, you lose track of yourself. Create some space in your life to be with the discomfort of your inner landscape for even just a half hour. Sit with yourself without an agenda and you’ll find that it serves as a balm. Slowing down will help you get to where you want to be, Twin Star.

