Your Weekly Horoscope: July 8 - July 14, 2020

Cancer

June 22-July 22

You don’t need an excuse to be emotional, and you don’t need to defend your feelings, Moonchild. There are more than enough reasons to feel heavy hearted these days, and the worst thing you can do right now is scramble to come up with excuses or reasons for your feelings. Nurture what feels bereft, sit with what has no answers, and honour where you’re at. You don’t need a quick fix; you only need a healthy and sustainable approach this week.

