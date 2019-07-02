Your Weekly Horoscope: July 3 – July 9, 2019

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Your ego can’t function healthily if it isn’t pulling its energy from your will, and it can’t do that if you aren’t clear about what you want and why you want it. Strive to peek under the hood of your goals. You may find that some of what you want is not coming from a healthy place, and it needs to change. Other things may be way more heartfelt than you were giving them credit for. This is a time when stepping into your power requires realigning with your intentions, Moonchild.

