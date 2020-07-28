Your Weekly Horoscope: July 29 - August 4, 2020

Leo

July 23-Aug. 22

The full moon in your relationship house on the 3rd will inevitably kick up some big emotions—but what else is new, amirite, Leo? Tensions are likely to be high this week, so approach others’ concerns with care. Sometimes you need to spell out your feelings and intentions to the people that you care about, and it’s not a negative reflection on you. An important (and often uncomfortable) part of intimacy is giving others what they need, even when you think it’s unnecessary.

