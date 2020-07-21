Your Weekly Horoscope: July 22 - July 28, 2020

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Things are likely to be frustrating this week for you and some of the people closest to you, Moonchild. It’s important that you don’t descend into worry in a way that’s counterproductive and distracts you from taking the necessary next steps. Align with your emotional integrity and prioritize finding the right answers for you from there. There’s no perfect answer or flawless plan; just strive to grow as you go. Honour your heart and do your best from that place.

