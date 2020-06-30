Your Weekly Horoscope: July 1 - July 7, 2020

Cancer

June 22-July 22

This week’s lunar eclipse is likely to kick up major relationship issues for you. It’s time to put into practice all that you’ve been learning about your own patterns, Moonchild. What you consent to participating in is a reflection of your own emotional maturity; this week you may have to walk away from someone, but you can just use restraint in how you engage and you’ll have better results with less drama. Manage your wellness without defensiveness, my love.

Learn more about what it means to be Cancer.