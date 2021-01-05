Your Weekly Horoscope: January 6 - January 12, 2021

Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

It doesn’t matter what other people think about you Capricorn, what matters is how you feel about yourself. This week, it’s time for you to cultivate greater ownership of your feelings so that you can act with integrity from that place. Be brave enough to explore your emotional landscape and to honour whatever you discover. As your relationship with yourself blossoms, so too will your relationship with others.

Learn more about what it means to be a Capricorn.