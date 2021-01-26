Your Weekly Horoscope: January 27 - February 2, 2021

Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

The full moon in your relationship house on the 28th is likely to kick up some major relationship dynamics. Seek the truth, whatever it is. It’s important that your relationships are not a relic of what you once were, and that they work for all parties involved. As nice as it would be, you don’t need things to be perfect, you only need them to be authentic. Proceed without attachments to the outcome this week, Aquarius

Learn more about what it means to be an Aquarius.