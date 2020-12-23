Your Horoscope For January 2021

January starts with slow thawing and defrosting from last month’s intense paradigm shifts. This month is about pacing yourself and settling into a new reality. Mars finally departs its urgent and restless home sign Aries and enters Taurus on Jan. 6th. This is about mindful presence as opposed to achievements and productivity. The new moon takes place on Jan. 13th in Capricorn, lighting up this area of your life with a promise of a new beginning without Saturn’s heaviness. The sun enters Aquarius on Jan. 19th to start deep winter in the northern hemisphere. A full moon occurs on Jan. 28th in Leo, connecting and completing whatever began in Aug. 2020. And finally, Mercury stations retrograde on Jan. 30th in Aquarius, which we will talk more about for next month’s horoscopes. But in the meantime, read on for what the new year will bring.
Capricorn
Dec. 22-Jan. 19
January might start in a frustrating way. Having fun or finding motivation might be challenging for you. Financial obstacles are likely the culprit, but so is the state of the world overall. Attempt to creatively manage your resources so that your joy is not reliant solely on money. The new moon lands on your sign, allowing you to reinvent a part of yourself and your identity.
