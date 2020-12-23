Your Horoscope For January 2021

Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

January might start in a frustrating way. Having fun or finding motivation might be challenging for you. Financial obstacles are likely the culprit, but so is the state of the world overall. Attempt to creatively manage your resources so that your joy is not reliant solely on money. The new moon lands on your sign, allowing you to reinvent a part of yourself and your identity.

