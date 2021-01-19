Your Weekly Horoscope: January 20 - January 26, 2021

Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Letting go of control helps you to get out of your own way, because let’s face it, you’re not totally certain of what comes next. Slow down so that you can consider what’s happening now as a result of your past experiences. Note the themes running through your life this week so that you can employ your hard won wisdom and apply it to your present situation. This isn’t the time to take less responsibility, Aquarius, but it is the time to move beyond attachments.

