Your Weekly Horoscope: February 3 - February 9, 2021

Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

If you’re not careful, your fear of failure can lead to self-sabotage, Aquarius. This week is likely to come with its frustrations, but they are not meant to ruin your life. Consider recalibrating your attitudes and approaches; you may not need a dramatic change as much as an adjustment to your pace. The biggest risk you’re facing is sabotaging yourself in reaction to your emotions. Slow and steady wins the race, my love.

