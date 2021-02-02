Horoscope

Your Weekly Horoscope: February 3 - February 9, 2021

This week, face your challenges head-on with an open attitude and a calm approach.

Aquarius
Illustration, Kiki Ljung.

Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

If you’re not careful, your fear of failure can lead to self-sabotage, Aquarius. This week is likely to come with its frustrations, but they are not meant to ruin your life. Consider recalibrating your attitudes and approaches; you may not need a dramatic change as much as an adjustment to your pace. The biggest risk you’re facing is sabotaging yourself in reaction to your emotions. Slow and steady wins the race, my love.

 

