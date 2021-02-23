Your Weekly Horoscope: February 24 - March 2, 2021

Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20

The full moon on the 27th in your solar relationship house is likely to stimulate major growth in your relationships. Take a chance on yourself by expressing whatever is true for you to others. The key is to not be attached to what they do or don’t do with your truth. Own what is heartfelt and real for you, regardless of what comes—the truth is true whether you want to deal with it or not. Honour your truth this week.

Learn more about what it means to be Pisces.