Your Weekly Horoscope: February 17 - February 23, 2021

Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Things are changing, there’s no denying that. While you may not be at the home of many of these shifts, what you do have control over is your attitude and what you choose to focus on. Don’t let your ego distract you from what’s important, Aquarius. You are not responsible for everything, but you are on the hook for how you handle your own business. Don’t get so distracted by the details that you lose track of what’s yours to manage this week.

Learn more about what it means to be an Aquarius.