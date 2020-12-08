Your Weekly Horoscope: December 9 - December 15, 2020

Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

There’s a fine line between being empathetic and codependent, Sagittarius. This week, other people’s feelings and needs are important information for you to consider but that doesn’t mean that you need to take them on as your own. Don’t abandon yourself in your efforts to show up for others. Strive to embrace difference, even when that means accepting what you can’t understand or what you don’t like in the people and situations that you love.

