Your Weekly Horoscope: December 30 - January 5, 2021

Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

If you’re feeling a sense of hope and potential for this new year, you’re not wrong, Capricorn. Create space this week to feel your feelings, especially if they’re messy or chaotic. There’s room for all of your feelings, even when they contradict themselves. There’s nothing you need to do other than avoid distractions. You’re on the verge of being able to implement many of the lessons you learned in 2020; be patient as you progress into 2021.

