Your Weekly Horoscope: December 23 - December 29, 2020

Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

When you don’t know what’s going to happen, or even what the best thing to do is, it’s wise to rely on what you do know. Align yourself with your feelings in the here and now, and you will be able to honour your emotional integrity, Capricorn. Your feelings are always important information to consider, especially this week, as there will be a full moon in your relationship house on the 29th. Work with the data you have and let it lead you to the next step.

