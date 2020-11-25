Your Horoscope For December 2020

2020 is finally coming to an end. See what the last month of this chaotic year has in store for you.

The last month of 2020 begins by situating us in an eclipse sandwich that creates an atmosphere that feels like the twilight zone. It’s generally exhausting and disorienting, so don’t expect too much from yourself and others at least until mid-month. Mercury enters Sagittarius on the 1st and a total solar eclipse occurs in the same sign on the 14th. Venus also enters Sagittarius on the 15th. This signifies a potent beginning that inspires exploration and existential thoughts. Ask questions that help you determine the more profound meaning and intentions of your actions.

The other big event of the month—and 2021 overall—is when Saturn re-enters Aquarius on the 17th. Jupiter follows suit on the 19th. The last 200 years have seen Jupiter and Saturn conjunctions in earth signs. Their entry into Aquarius signals the beginning of a new 200-year cycle of air sign conjunctions. The air era can witness a move towards increased intellectual and technological breakthroughs. The sun enters Capricorn on the 21st, marking the winter solstice. Read your horoscope to learn how you’ll be impacted by December’s astroweather.