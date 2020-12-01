Your Weekly Horoscope: December 2 - December 8, 2020

Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Self-care isn’t boring, even if it takes you out of the game for a minute. When you stretch yourself too thin, even when you do it out of enthusiasm, you end up doing a disservice to yourself and others. This week is time for you to play catch-up, Sagittarius. Don’t add anything new to your plate, and make sure that all of your existing T’s are crossed and I’s are dotted. If you slow down it will allow for the recalibration that you need and will actually save you time in the long run.

