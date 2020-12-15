Your Weekly Horoscope: December 16 - December 22, 2020

Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

The only way to it is through it, Sagittarius. While you may be pointed in the right direction, that doesn’t mean there won’t be pit stops and detours along the way. Don’t allow momentary upsets or perfectly normal setbacks to deter you from following through on your vision. Your relationship to things not going as planned or as you prefer is being tested. While you may decide to move on or end something, this isn’t the time to give up. Rise to life’s challenges, my love.

Learn more about what it means to be Sagittarius.