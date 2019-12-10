Horoscope

Your Weekly Horoscope: December 11 – 17, 2019

The full moon is in the sign of Gemini on the 11th. Find out what that means for you.

Illustration, Kiki Ljung.

Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

The full moon in your relationship house on the 11th may kick up frustrations, but they’re a call to action. There is something in your life—maybe a relationship or a habit—and you’ve been struggling against it as if you have no choice in the matter. You always have a choice, Sagittarius. There is no rush. Have a seat and breathe. Look around you and consider your situation, especially what’s sitting right in front of you, my love.

 

