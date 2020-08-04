Your Weekly Horoscope: August 5 - August 11, 2020

Leo

July 23-Aug. 22

When you set boundaries, especially in emotionally charged situations, there’s generally going to be a period of time when it’s not clear what will come of it. This week it’s important that you leave space for others to react however they will without trying to rush or force the situation. All you can really do is be clear about your needs and limits, communicate your boundaries and then follow through. It's important that you leave room for others' processes to be different than your own, Leo.

