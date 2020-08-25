Your Weekly Horoscope: August 26 - September 1, 2020

Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

It's time to cultivate or deepen your capacity to know what’s emotionally authentic for you, and to act with integrity from that place, Virgo. This will require flexibility and a real willingness to change your perception as well as your position. This week’s Pisces full moon in your relationship house on September 1st is an opportunity for you to make internal adjustments to better reflect how you wish to be with yourself as well as with others, my overthinking friend.

